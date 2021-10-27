Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Can I get a booster shot? And which one can I get?

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters have now been approved. Federal officials also say you can mix and match your boosters.

Dr. Shilpa Patel from Hawaii Pacific Health talks about who can get the booster, and how to choose which one to get.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

