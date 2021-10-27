Tributes
Hawaii men’s golf plays to 13th place finish at Hoakalei Country Club Invitational

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team wrapped up their first home tournament of the season...
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s golf team wrapped up their first home tournament of the season after Tuesday’s third round at the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational in West Oahu.

The Rainbow Warriors fielded two teams — the “A” team and “B” team — in the 15-team tournament with a 13th place finish for team “A” and a 15th place finish for team “B”.

San Diego took home the team win with a 6-under 282 in round three for a 7-under 857 total on the event, while Loyola Marymount and Louisiana rounded out the top three — San Diego’s Charlie Reiter won Medalist honors at 8-under 208 after a final round 69.

The ‘Bows were led by freshman Tyler Ogawa finished to tourney at 5-over 221 for a tied individual 24th place.

Hawaii now heads to the Valley Isle to host the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational on Maui.

The Tournament runs from Friday, October 29th through Sunday, October 31st at the Royal Ka’apali Golf Course — this tournament will conclude the fall season.

