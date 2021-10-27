Tributes
Hawaii Island authorities shut down portion of Daniel K. Inouye Hwy. due to crash

Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Police Department(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have shut down both directions of Daniel K. Inouye Highway at mile marker 32 due to a crash.

Emergency personnel responded around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash.

Police expect the road closure to last for the next three hours.

This story will be updated.

