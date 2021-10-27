Tributes
Hawaii County to open applications for Phase 2 of Kilauea buyout program

Following the 2018 eruption, officials identified 294 primary residences and 318 secondary residences that were inundated by lava.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County will begin accepting applications for Phase 2 of its Kilauea housing buyout program.

The county said this phase will provide assistance to owners of secondary homes and long-term rentals that were impacted by the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Full-time vacation rentals that operate exclusively as a business are not eligible under the program.

The county said properties that were inundated and isolated by lava or impacted by heat or steam are eligible.

Meanwhile, the county said staff are currently processing about 300 applications from the first phase of the Voluntary Housing Buyout Program.

Applications for Phase 2 of the program will open on Monday and close on Jan. 31.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

