GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly. 

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

