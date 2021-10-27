Friends made several attempts to rescue Palolo woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten made several attempts to rescue her, they said in emotional testimony this week.

Lisa Miranda, 30, remains in a medically-induced coma following the attack.

Her boyfriend, 26-year old Andrew Hopkins, is behind bars.

At Hopkins’ preliminary hearing Monday, several of Miranda’s friends said they had grown increasingly worried about her last week because she had recently revealed that Hopkins was beating her.

“I just wanted to give her a signal,” said Jessica Hinshaw, Miranda’s friend of 16 years.

Kascha Jones, another longtime friend, said Miranda was seeking a safe place to stay ― away from Hopkins ― after her son was born in September.

“When we tried to get back to Lisa, her phone was off we were unable to get in contact with her,” said Jones, who believed that Hopkins turned the phone off.

Nanci Kreidman, of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said the intervention was important.

“When friends and family are aware that someone they know and love is in danger, they will go to extreme lengths to provide them intervention support and rescue,” she said.

Court records show Miranda suffered head injuries, internal injuries and bruises all over her body.

Hopkins is charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of assault.

The victim’s friends said they came up with several plans to try to get Miranda out of Hopkins’ apartment on Kilauea Avenue.

“The three of us went with the plan to have my roommate, who was unknown to Andrew, pretend to be a delivery guy, a food delivery guy and just knock and if he saw Lisa,” Hinshaw said.

“We had a message written on his hand asking if she was OK, if she needed to leave.”

But no one came to the door that night.

Certain she was inside and in danger, the group took turns the next day going to the apartment to knock on the door.

“I went to Andrew’s apartment and I noticed both of their trucks were there. I walked to the door and I could hear Andrew in the shower because he cleared his throat and I recognized his voice,” said Kristen DelaCalzada.

She said she knocked repeatedly but no one would open the door, so she called police.

Court records say Hopkins attacked the responding officers while DelaCalzada and the victim’s sister went to help Miranda.

“Attempts they made, it saved her life,” Kreidman said, adding that if the friends didn’t intervene Miranda’s injuries could have been much worse.

The couple’s 1-month-old child was also hurt in the apartment. Charlie Miranda suffered head injuries and was hospitalized.

Hopkins is not charged for that, but is a suspect. His preliminary hearing continues on Thursday.

He remains at the Oahu Community Correctional Center with bail set at $750,000.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.