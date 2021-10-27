Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds and relatively dry conditions are expected through mid-week. A few brief trade showers are possible mainly along windward facing sections of the state. Winds will become light and variable from Friday into early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. This may result in some clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

The current moderate size, medium period north swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. An overlapping small, but slightly longer period, northwest swell will fill in tonight and continue through Wednesday night. A slightly larger, shorter period north northwest swell will fill in Thursday, peak Thursday night into early Friday and decline this weekend. A large northwest swell will arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday with waves above advisory levels. A few slightly larger, medium period south swells will begin arriving Wednesday that will bump south shore surf up by another foot or two through the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Honolulu police respond to stand-off at condo on Kalakaua Avenue
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends made several attempts to rescue Palolo woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way
Not so spooky weather
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way