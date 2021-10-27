Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds and relatively dry conditions are expected through mid-week. A few brief trade showers are possible mainly along windward facing sections of the state. Winds will become light and variable from Friday into early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. This may result in some clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

The current moderate size, medium period north swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. An overlapping small, but slightly longer period, northwest swell will fill in tonight and continue through Wednesday night. A slightly larger, shorter period north northwest swell will fill in Thursday, peak Thursday night into early Friday and decline this weekend. A large northwest swell will arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday with waves above advisory levels. A few slightly larger, medium period south swells will begin arriving Wednesday that will bump south shore surf up by another foot or two through the remainder of the week.

