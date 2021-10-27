Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds and relatively dry conditions are expected through mid-week. A few brief trade showers are possible mainly along windward facing sections of the state.

Winds will become light and variable from Friday into early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. This may result in some clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current moderate-size, medium-period north swell will slowly decline through Wednesday.

An overlapping small, but slightly longer-period northwest swell will fill in tonight and continue through Wednesday night.

A slightly larger, shorter period north northwest swell will fill in Thursday, peak Thursday night into early Friday and decline this weekend.

A large northwest swell will arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday with waves above advisory levels.

A few slightly larger, medium-period south swells will begin arriving Wednesday that will bump south shore surf up by another foot or two through the remainder of the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Honolulu police respond to stand-off at condo on Kalakaua Avenue
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends made several attempts to rescue Palolo woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Honolulu police respond to stand-off at condo on Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu police respond to stand-off at condo on Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu police respond to stand-off in Waikiki
Honolulu police respond to stand-off in Waikiki
The US Attorney’s Office said the company transported 35 drums of perchloroethylene without a...
Dry cleaning company faces federal charge for moving hazardous waste without permit