Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man killed by police at a Kapolei gas station two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Honolulu Police Department.

The HPD said the shooting was justified, but the lawsuit claims police provoked the situation.

“Look, our police department has open season ... when it comes to firing shots into cars, when it comes to firing shots into areas where other innocent people may be hit,” said attorney Eric Seitz, who filed the suit.

Michael Kahalehoe, 30, was shot and killed by plainclothes officers at a Kapolei Shell Station in November 2019.

At the time, then-HPD Chief Susan Ballard said the shooting was in self-defense and that officers clearly identified themselves before attempting to make an arrest.

“The driver proceeded to drive back and forth in an attempt to leave the gas station striking a police vehicle and grazing one of the officers,” Ballard said, during a news conference.

“Fearing for their own lives and that of their fellow officers, five officers discharged their weapons striking the driver multiple times.”

Kahalehoe, had just been released from prison, was a suspect in several armed robberies and was a convicted felon.

Based on statements by a passenger who fled from the car, Seitz said Kahalehoe’s car only lurched forward after he was shot and released the clutch.

Seitz said Kahalehoe had a gun but didn’t take it out. The witness said officers didn’t identify themselves.

He said that officers created the danger to themselves by surrounding the car and added that firing multiple shots in a gas station was also dangerous.

“There would have been a large explosion and people within a several block area could very well have been injured or killed,” he said.

The lawsuit also alleged that the officers didn’t employ de-escalation techniques that could have prevented the shooting.

“Certainly de-escalation is the key in my mind,” said former state lawmaker and police reform advocate Will Espero.

Espero believes officers should be better trained to diffuse these types of situations to prevent costly lawsuits.

“These bad outcomes are costly to taxpayers and it could be tens of thousands of dollar, it could be hundreds of thousands of dollars, it could be millions of dollars,” said Espero.

The HPD had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more...
Governor: More restrictions will be lifted if Hawaii’s COVID case count continues to decline
The evidence is stacking up against three police officers who are suspected of taking part in...
Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash
The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations

Latest News

Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends made several attempts to rescue Palolo woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
The priority application deadline for the Fall 2022 semester is Jan. 5.
UH opens admission for Fall 2022 semester as it sees largest increase in enrollment
How much would you pay to taste the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey? A popular Honolulu bar was...
A Honolulu bar wants you to try the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey. But expect to pay up.