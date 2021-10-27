Tributes
Dry cleaning company faces federal charge for moving hazardous waste without permit

The US Attorney’s Office said the company transported 35 drums of perchloroethylene without a...
The US Attorney’s Office said the company transported 35 drums of perchloroethylene without a permit.(KBTX)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The company that owned Young Laundry and Dry Cleaning in 2016 is facing a federal charge for transporting hazardous waste without a manifest.

The US Attorney’s Office said the US Dry Cleaning Corporation stored 35 drums of perchloroethylene at its former plant on Auiki Street and moved it to another location without a permit.

The toxic chemical is used for dry cleaning and degreasing metals.

The charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

