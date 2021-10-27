Dry cleaning company faces federal charge for moving hazardous waste without permit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The company that owned Young Laundry and Dry Cleaning in 2016 is facing a federal charge for transporting hazardous waste without a manifest.

The US Attorney’s Office said the US Dry Cleaning Corporation stored 35 drums of perchloroethylene at its former plant on Auiki Street and moved it to another location without a permit.

The toxic chemical is used for dry cleaning and degreasing metals.

The charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

