Dry cleaning company faces federal charge for moving hazardous waste without permit
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The company that owned Young Laundry and Dry Cleaning in 2016 is facing a federal charge for transporting hazardous waste without a manifest.
The US Attorney’s Office said the US Dry Cleaning Corporation stored 35 drums of perchloroethylene at its former plant on Auiki Street and moved it to another location without a permit.
The toxic chemical is used for dry cleaning and degreasing metals.
The charge is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
