184 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide; 1 additional death

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday confirmed 184 new COVID-19 cases statewide and one more fatality.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,706.

With one more fatality, the state’s death toll has risen to 889.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,733 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 99 were on Oahu
  • 31 on Hawaii Island
  • 10 on Maui
  • 32 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai
  • 2 on Lanai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.7% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

