UH’s Khoury Bethley earns second Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The senior put on another lights out performance in the Rainbow Warriors 48-34 win over New Mexico State, recording eight tackles and a 79-yard interception for a touchdown that put the ‘Bows in the lead in the second quarter of Saturday’s game.

Bethley also collected one tackle-for-loss, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

This is the second time Bethley has garnered this honor, the first time coming after UH’s upset win over then-ranked Fresno State which saw the California native snag two interceptions, a forced fumble, nine tackles and a sack — that week Bethley also earned two National weekly awards for his work.

The Rainbow Warriors have won three of these awards this season, fellow DB Cameron Lockridge go the honors following Hawaii’s win over New Mexico State the first time around.

Hawaii heads to Logan, Utah to resume Mountain West play against Mountain Division leaders Utah State.

Hawaii football downs New Mexico State, 48-34 on Colt Brennan Tribute Night
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second...
