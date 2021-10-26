Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Volunteers envision a day where it’s safe to fish in these polluted waters

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kapapapuhi Point Park in Ewa Beach, a rebirth is happening.

Gone are mountains of thick mangroves that hid the fishponds that once thrived there. “Now we’re seeing exactly what it’s supposed to be like, getting the wetlands back,” Anthony Chance said.

The retired Navy Seabee runs the non-profit Hui O Ho’ohonua or HOH808 for short. It’s on a mission to clean up Honouliuli Stream and the West Loch coastline.

Chance envisions a day when it’s safe to fish in the waters.

“There’s signs all over Pearl Harbor that say ‘Do not eat’ by the Department of Health because of certain toxins and it’s pollution. We want to be able to take those signs down,” he said.

Chance and a few others began the work in 2018 and recruited people to help in the effort. Each year thousands volunteer for the community project.

“It’s the first time in 25 years we have seen water here in this fishpond,” he said.

The park is about 29 acres. The fishponds make up a third of them.

“I’m learning as well about the importance of the fishponds, and we have fishpond practitioners that we look to as our experts and that guide us on our journey,” Chance said.

He’s trying to raise money to expand the work and speed up the cleanup, and the non-profit needs more volunteers.

“I may not see this in my lifetime, but we have to develop the importance for it now,” he said.

The next big cleanup day at the park is Nov. 13.

If you want to help, contact the non-profit through its website.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations
File Image / HPD cruiser
Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.
Honolulu Hale / File Image
Few state, city have been fired since vaccine policies went into effect
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main
Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli

Latest News

The evidence is stacking up against three police officers who are suspected of taking part in...
Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash
33 year-old Lawrence Kekoa Botelho was charged in relation to a string of offenses that...
Puna man with criminal history faces new robbery, kidnapping charges
Digital decorations are the latest trend this Halloween.
What the Tech: Step up your Halloween front lawn game with ‘digital decorations’
A district court judge found that there is enough evidence to send Glenn Helton to trial for...
Waikiki arson suspect to go to trial
If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more...
Governor: More restrictions will be lifted if Hawaii’s COVID case count continues to decline