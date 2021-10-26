Overnight closures of the Likelike to impact some Windward Oahu drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A full closure of the Likelike highway begins Monday night and will last throughout the week.

Crews will be updating pavement along the road. The Department of Transportation says all Kaneohe bound lanes will be closed between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway Monday through Wednesday. The closure runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Then from Wednesday through Friday, all Honolulu Bound lanes will be closed between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel. Hours of that closure will run from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use the Pali Highway and H-3 as alternate routes.

For traffic alerts during the morning rush hour, download the Hawaii News Now mobile app and enable push notifications. An interactive traffic map is also available by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.