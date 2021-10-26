Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year old Palolo woman remains hospitalized in a medically-induced coma after a brutal attack that one friend described as “tremendous torture.”

Lisa Miranda suffered head injuries, internal injuries and bruises all over her body, according to police reports ― which name her boyfriend, 26-year old Andrew Hopkins, as her attacker.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, several of Miranda’s friends described what she looked like after paramedics and officers pulled her out of his Waialae apartment on Oct. 18.

“She looked like she had suffered tremendous torture,” said Jessica Hinshaw, Miranda’s friend for 16 years. “She was unrecognizable.”

Hinshaw said Miranda could barely speak. She mostly moaned and groaned in obvious pain.

“Her whole head was swollen. It was purple and black and blue. Her eyes were swollen shut, her lips were swollen. Her entire body was covered in bruises,” Hinshaw said.

Hopkins is charged with assault and kidnapping for the beating, which happened in his apartment on Kilauea Avenue.

Apartments on Kilauea Ave. where police arrested Hopkins (None)

The couple’s 1-month-old son, Charlie Miranda, had a skull fracture and was also hospitalized.

Hopkins is not charged for the boy’s injuries, but police reports show he is a suspect.

Hopkins was also charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after police say he attacked those who responded to the call.

Court documents say Hopkins bit, kicked and elbowed the officers as they tried to get Miranda out of the home and place him under arrest.

Friends told the court that the two met through a dating app about a year ago but that Hopkins started regularly beating Miranda.

During the hearing, Hinshaw said Miranda was trying to get out of the relationship after their son was born.

As Miranda was taken into the ambulance, Hinshaw told her friend “she was going to be OK.”

Hopkins’ bail was set at $750,000 last week. According to police records, a parent posted bail and he was released the next day.

“I’m surprised that they didn’t hold him,” said Nanci Kreidman, of the Domestic Violence Action Center.

“Particularly with his history, both civil restraining orders and previous criminal convictions, this is a man who has the predilection to do this again.”

Hopkins was back in custody Friday for a probation violation and remains in the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Hopkins was on probation for a 2019 child abuse case. Court documents show a restraining order from that child’s mother.

The preliminary hearing for Hopkins continues Thursday afternoon.

The court will hear from the Honolulu police officers who were reportedly attacked by Hopkins the day of the arrest. Records show they used the Taser on him, but it was not effective.

