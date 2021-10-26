Hawaii sees 74 new COVID cases, while state’s vaccination rate reaches 71%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,522.

With no additional fatalities, the death toll stands at 888.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,679 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

36 were on Oahu

19 on Hawaii Island

2 on Maui

12 on Kauai

There were also five residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.7% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

