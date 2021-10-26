Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 74 new COVID cases, while state’s vaccination rate reaches 71%

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,522.

With no additional fatalities, the death toll stands at 888.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,679 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 36 were on Oahu
  • 19 on Hawaii Island
  • 2 on Maui
  • 12 on Kauai

There were also five residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.7% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more...
Governor: More restrictions will be lifted if Hawaii’s COVID case count continues to decline
The evidence is stacking up against three police officers who are suspected of taking part in...
Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash
The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief for Oct. 26, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Homes are nearing the edges as erosion eats away at the Makaha shoreline. (Image: Hawaii News...
As erosion continues to eat away at Hawaii beaches, projects underway to save state’s shorelines
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
As erosion continues to eat away at Hawaii beaches, projects underway to save state's shorelines