Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Governor: More restrictions will be lifted if Hawaii’s COVID case count continues to decline

If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more...
If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more COVID restrictions by the end of the year.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige said Monday that he plans to lift more COVID restrictions by the end of the year if daily case counts continue on a downward trend.

Currently, Hawaii’s statewide average of new daily COVID infections is at 121.

The governor said Monday if that number drops and stays below 100, the indoor mask mandate could be lifted and restaurants may be allowed to return to full capacity.

“What we’re concerned about is that if we reopen too quickly that the case count exceeds 100, we’ll never be able to get it down below 100,” Gov. Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Spotlight Hawaii.

Large events like the Honolulu Marathon in December have already been given the green light.

“It is one of the premier athletic events. It’s outdoors. We do believe that we can hold it in a safe way,” Ige said. “It won’t be the same marathon as it usually happens because we won’t get the number of visitors from Japan that we normally get. But we are hopeful that we can expand participation.”

For now, the governor says Safe Travels restrictions will remain in place because unvaccinated visitors and returning residents still pose a risk.

This is the latest guidance to easing restrictions Ige has provided. Prior to the Delta variant surging in Hawaii, the governor said he would drop all restrictions when the state hit a vaccination rate of 70%. As of Monday, the state’s vaccination rate was at 70.9%, and restrictions were still in place.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations
File Image / HPD cruiser
Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.
Honolulu Hale / File Image
Few state, city have been fired since vaccine policies went into effect
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main
Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli

Latest News

The evidence is stacking up against three police officers who are suspected of taking part in...
Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash
33 year-old Lawrence Kekoa Botelho was charged in relation to a string of offenses that...
Puna man with criminal history faces new robbery, kidnapping charges
Digital decorations are the latest trend this Halloween.
What the Tech: Step up your Halloween front lawn game with ‘digital decorations’
A district court judge found that there is enough evidence to send Glenn Helton to trial for...
Waikiki arson suspect to go to trial