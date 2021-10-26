Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower

A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.(Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say an arson suspect on Hawaii Island chose a bizarre getaway car ― in a spectacle captured on camera.

The man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect then fled from the scene on a push lawn mower, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawn mower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said. They added, “He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations
File Image / HPD cruiser
Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.
Honolulu Hale / File Image
Few state, city have been fired since vaccine policies went into effect
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main
Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli

Latest News

According to the report, Honolulu tied for 1st in most candy and chocolate stores per capita.
Honolulu ranks in top 50 cities to go to celebrate Halloween
LikeLike Highway overnight closures begin Monday.
Overnight closures of the Likelike to impact some Windward Oahu drivers
A mysterious algae that's puzzled researchers is now spreading around the Northwestern Hawaiian...
Algae that ‘smothers’ coral spreads at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument
33 year-old Lawrence Kekoa Botelho was charged in relation to a string of offenses that...
Puna man with criminal history faces new robbery, kidnapping charges