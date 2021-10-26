The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say an arson suspect on Hawaii Island chose a bizarre getaway car ― in a spectacle captured on camera.

The man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect then fled from the scene on a push lawn mower, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawn mower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said. They added, “He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest.”

