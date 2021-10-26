Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way

Tuesday forecast
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not so spooky weather this week of Halloween. Light to moderate trades likely from Tuesday through mid-week. Also, expect relatively dry conditions with a few brief light showers mainly over windward sections.

Light, variable winds will start Friday, and hold through the weekend, which will result in afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. It will also be relatively dry. But clouds and a few showers may develop over some leeward and interior sections each afternoon.

The downslope winds at night will result in clearing skies.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

A north swell will be peaking early Tuesday and will gradually fall Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A small but slightly longer period northwest swell will fill in Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

A slightly larger but shorter-period north-northwest swell will fill in Thursday, peak Thursday night and early Friday below advisory levels. An even larger northwest swell may arrive Saturday night and peak on Sunday.

A moderate south swell will fill in on Wednesday will lift south facing surf up by a couple of feet.

