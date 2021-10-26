Tributes
Big Island officer honored for work in tracking down robbery suspects

Eddie Cardines is a 14-year-old veteran of the department.
Eddie Cardines is a 14-year-old veteran of the department.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island police officer was recognized for his efforts to track down thieves preying on hikers.

Eddie Cardines is a 14-year-old veteran of the department. He was honored for starting a taskforce over the summer to find robbery suspects that were targeting a Hawaii Island hiking trail.

The Hawaii Island Police Department said robberies along the Shipman Trailhead in Keeau were reported in June and July. A suspect jumped out of the brush and used either a bat, pipe or pepper spray to attack the victims and steal their belongings.

The suspects have since been caught and charged with robbery thanks to the work of Cardines.

With the taskforce he created, the suspects were located and arrested in the early morning hours of July 22. Police said a man and woman were found at a campsite along the trail.

Cardines was honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii as Officer of the Month for July. All officers who earn this recognition are eligible to be selected as the club’s Officer of the Year.

