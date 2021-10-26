Tributes
Battered by erosion, proposed project aims to replenish sand at Maui’s Kaanapali Beach

The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted to submit a final environmental impact statement to the governor that would replenish sand on Kaanapali Beach.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As erosion continues to eat away at Hawaii beaches, several projects are underway to save the state’s shorelines amid rising sea levels.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Friday to submit a final environmental impact statement to the governor that would replenish sand on Maui’s Kaanapali Beach.

This is for a one-mile stretch of beach. The proposed project calls for moving sand from a nearby sand field off of the Kaanapali Beach to widen it.

It would almost double the size of the beach, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

There are still other steps the plan would need to go through before the DLNR would be able to move forward with the project.

Sand replenishment projects are now vital in multiple areas as the sea level continues to rise due to human contribution to global and ocean warming.

