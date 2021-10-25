Wahine soccer dominates CSU Bakersfield, 4-0 to get second win of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team snagged their second win of the season after dominating CSU Bakersfield, 4-0 on Sunday.

Hawaii’s Eliza Ammendolia and Maki Kono each netted two goals for the Wahine, while goalkeeper Lauren Marquez got two saves to secure the shutout.

UH moves to 2-9-3 on the season — the team already mathematically eliminated from the Big West Conference tournament.

The Rainbows return to the islands next weekend to wrap up their 2021 regular season with a match against UC San Diego.

The match is also set to be senior night, honoring Maki Kono — the team’s lone senior.

Game time set for 11:00 a.m. HST on Halloween.

