Wahine soccer dominates CSU Bakersfield, 4-0 to get second win of the season

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team snagged their second win of the season after dominating CSU Bakersfield, 4-0 on Sunday.

Hawaii’s Eliza Ammendolia and Maki Kono each netted two goals for the Wahine, while goalkeeper Lauren Marquez got two saves to secure the shutout.

UH moves to 2-9-3 on the season — the team already mathematically eliminated from the Big West Conference tournament.

The Rainbows return to the islands next weekend to wrap up their 2021 regular season with a match against UC San Diego.

The match is also set to be senior night, honoring Maki Kono — the team’s lone senior.

Game time set for 11:00 a.m. HST on Halloween.

Hawaii football downs New Mexico State, 48-34 on Colt Brennan Tribute Night
Outer island leagues begin play as 2021 Hawaii high school football season continues
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second...
The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team got a much needed with Saturday night against CSU Northridge...
