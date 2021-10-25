Tributes
Vehicle, carport damaged in fire at a Pahoa property

Hawaii Island graphic
Hawaii Island graphic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters put out a fire at a carport of a Pahoa home Sunday.

The fire department said the flames burned through a vehicle and a 25′ by 25′ structure at a home along Nenue Street. It began just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Some 15 firefighters responded and found the structure and the vehicle up in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the carport without any damage to the main part of the home.

Fire officials say the resident was home at the time. He told firefighters he came out and found his car on fire, but exactly what ignited the flames is unknown.

The fire was fully extinguished about in about 20 minutes. About $20,000 in damage was reported.

