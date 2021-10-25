Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Small number of city employees terminated for non-compliance with vaccine mandate

Mayor Caldwell tests negative for COVID-19 after cases spread at Honolulu Hale
Mayor Caldwell tests negative for COVID-19 after cases spread at Honolulu Hale
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the city and state announced the vaccine mandate for their employees about two months ago, several first responders sued, fearful that they going to be fired because of their opposition.

But the latest data provided by the state and city doesn’t back up those concerns. The state said only three of its 13,000 executive branch employees have been terminated for rejecting the vaccine mandate.

And the city said only five workers were fired for refusing the vaccine or for failing to fill out vaccine attestation forms. It employs about 10,000 workers.

“Not one police officer has been terminated, not one firefighter has been terminated, not one ambulance person has been terminated,” Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said during a meeting last week of the City Council’s Executive Matters and Legal Affairs Committee.

City Human Resources Director Noel Ono testified that of the 948 medical and religious exemption requests with the city, 370 have been approved and it’s still waiting for more information from 106 applicants. About 358 have not yet been reviewed.

“I think most of them will be approved. We have to make sure it’s a proper request and not some kind of frivolous request,” said Ono.

The city said all of the reviews will likely be completed by next month. But some say that the city is dragging its feet.

“My religious exemption was approved but I was asked to give hard evidence for my religion. And I don’t think that’s fair for anyone -- especially my brothers and sisters who are willing to risk their lives,” said Kaiulani Bowers, a city lifeguard who testified at last week’s hearing.

Added city Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi:

“I have heard some unusual situations where individuals who are requesting for individual exemptions are also being monitored via their Facebook posts to see what they do on a daily basis,” she said.

The city denied the allegation.

“Well I don’t think we do anything of what you described,” said Ono.

Ono said it takes times to review the requests, and if they have questions, his staff will ask employees for further documentation.

“We’re not just going to rubber stamp it. I’m sorry but our people have to do their jobs,” Ono said.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit challenging the city’s mandate filed by Honolulu first responders has been dismissed for now.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.
Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit
In April, 47 recruits started at the Honolulu Police Academy. After 28 weeks, only 18 remained...
Alarming drop in HPD recruits who made it to graduation triggers concern among leaders
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

At-home COVID test / file image
Supply of at-home COVID test kits replenished for Oahu residents
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths
28 prisoners from Hawaii Community Correctional Center are being transferred to Oahu.
Shipping containers purchased by state to house inmates in quarantine sit idle
Rainbow Drive-In's General Manager Alexander Boyle says they're having a difficult time finding...
With holiday season coming up, Hawaii eateries and retailers struggle to fill vacancies