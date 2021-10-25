Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews responded Sunday to a 12-inch water main break in an Aiea neighborhood.

A large sinkhole opened up near 98-1724 Nahele Street near Kiawe Street and Ipuala Loop. Traffic cones were up and the area was blocked off due to safety.

BWS said eight customers were without water, and a water wagon will be set up in the area.

Water officials anticipate repair work to continue throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.