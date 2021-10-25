Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main

A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews responded Sunday to a 12-inch water main break in an Aiea neighborhood.

A large sinkhole opened up near 98-1724 Nahele Street near Kiawe Street and Ipuala Loop. Traffic cones were up and the area was blocked off due to safety.

BWS said eight customers were without water, and a water wagon will be set up in the area.

Water officials anticipate repair work to continue throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.
Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit
In April, 47 recruits started at the Honolulu Police Academy. After 28 weeks, only 18 remained...
Alarming drop in HPD recruits who made it to graduation triggers concern among leaders
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

Gyllenhaal plays a 9-1-1 operator
Terry Hunter reviews THE GUILTY
The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations
At-home COVID test / file image
Supply of at-home COVID test kits replenished for Oahu residents
Old, unused prescriptions were dropped off Saturday in the national drug take-back day.
Old, unused medicines collected in national drug take-back day