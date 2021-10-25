Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:06 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.
Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit
Kauai police arrested 47-year-old Curtis Kapahu and 42-year-old Staci Matsusaka on Oct. 15.
Kauai police arrest 2 individuals after illegal drugs, firearms discovered at Kalaheo home
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan’s PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup
Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, (center) faces several charges, including strangulation and assault,...
Man arrested in assault on 11-year-old girl at NYC dog park
The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between pet owners at the dog park and the...
Girl punched, strangled by stranger at NYC park, police say
Dozens donated goods from pots and pans, cups, blankets, and canned goods.
Groups team up to help those transitioning out of shelter make their new houses homes