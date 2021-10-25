Tributes
Puna man with criminal history faces new robbery, kidnapping charges

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man with a criminal history faces new charges related to a string of offenses last week.

Hawaii Island prosecutors said 33-year-old Lawrence Kekoa Botelho now faces six new charges including first-degree robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening, and drug offenses.

Botelho is accused of stealing a Mazda Tribute with the use of a weapon. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant related to a motion for revocation of his felony probation.

Prosecutors said Botelho has a prior felony conviction for second-degree robbery. He remains in custody in lieu of $132,000 bail.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term as a repeat offender. The charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery carry the harshest penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

