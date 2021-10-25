Outer island leagues begin play as 2021 Hawaii high school football season continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second full weekend of Hawaii high school football is in the books.

The outer island leagues started their season this weekend, while the OIA went into week two of their slate of games.

Starting on the Big Island, Konawaena would get a thrilling 24-21 overtime win over Hilo, while Hawaii Prepatory Academy downed Honokaa, 16-6 — both games on Friday night.

Staying on Hawaii island, Saturday saw Keeau get a win against Waiakea, 20-17.

Moving to the Valley Isle, Lahainaluna shutting out Maui, 24-0 on Friday, followed by another shut out courtesy of Baldwin, taking out King Kekaulike 22-0 on Saturday.

Back on Oahu, the OIA completed week two of their season with some big time match ups.

The Mililani Trojans went down to the second city and dominated Kapolei, shutting out the Hurricanes 20-0 on Friday night.

In Moanalua, Na Menehune survived a shootout with Aiea, 28-25 thanks to a last minute touchdown reception.

Other Friday night scores in the OIA, Waipahu beats Kailua 24-16, while Kalani gets a win against Kaimuki 25-3.

Saturday in the OIA also saw a lot of one sided affairs with Kahuku dominating Farrington 75-6 in Kalihi and Waianae getting a big bounce back win over Leilehua 47-6.

Kaiser getting a big 31-7 win against Waialua, Radford downing Pearl City 39-21, Nanakuli shutting out Kalaheo 49-0 and Castle squeezing out a 18-14 win over Roosevelt wrap up week two action in the OIA.

The 2021 Hawaii High School football season continues next weekend with another full slate of games.

