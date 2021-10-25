Tributes
Maui police investigating head-on crash in Haiku that left 40-year-old man dead

Maui police are investigating a fatal crash in Haiku.
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash in Haiku.(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:23 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a crash in Haiku that left a 40-year-old man dead on Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hana Highway near Hamakuapoko Road.

Police said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling in the eastbound direction, illegally passing vehicles in a “no-passing zone” of the westbound lane, when it crashed head-on into a SUV.

Another truck, a Toyota Tacoma, also sideswiped the SUV.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-150 died at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Mikael Bailey, of Haiku.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The 20-year-old female driver of the SUV and her 21-year-old male passenger were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A 2-year-old girl was also transported to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was not injured.

Police said speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

