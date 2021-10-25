Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.
Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit
Kauai police arrested 47-year-old Curtis Kapahu and 42-year-old Staci Matsusaka on Oct. 15.
Kauai police arrest 2 individuals after illegal drugs, firearms discovered at Kalaheo home
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

Hawaii Island graphic
Vehicle, carport damaged in fire at a Pahoa property
Honolulu Hale / File Image
Small number of city employees terminated for non-compliance with vaccine mandate
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies