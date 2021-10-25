Hawaii reports 97 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 83,448

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 83,448.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported. With no additional fatalities, the death toll stands at 888.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,665 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

42 were on Oahu

28 on Hawaii Island

8 on Maui

7 on Kauai

There were also 12 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.4% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

