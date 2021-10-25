Groups team up to help those transitioning out of shelter make their new houses homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community organizations teamed up Sunday to collect household goods for a West Oahu homeless shelter.

The items collected will help families transitioning to permanent, more dependable housing.

Sunday’s drive at the Waikele Community Association was in partnership with Miss American Scholar and B.R.A.V.E. Hawaii, a non-profit focused on bringing awareness to students against bullying.

Dozens donated goods — everything from pots and pans to cups, blankets, and canned goods.

The items will be donated to the Kealahou West Oahu Transitional Shelter in Waianae and will be used in the rooms where homeless families are transitioning to a more permanent housing situation.

“There are a lot of people who need these supplies and it really goes overlooked a lot of the time,” said Mahealani Sims-Tulba, founder of B.R.A.V.E. Hawaii.

“So being able to see all these people lend a hand in the simplest way possible just by getting rid of some old things to benefit these peoples, it’s really inspiring for me.”

“We know that when a lot of families get taken off the street a lot of the items get left behind,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Augie Tulba.

“So when talking to the people at Kealahou, they told us the importance of just everyday needs like curtains, blankets, towels, and you know, a lot of us, we have those in our home.”

“It’s good to give back to the communities and show my kids and everybody else you know there’s nothing wrong with giving back to people that need it the most,” said Hydi Cadiz of Aiea.

The Kealahou West Oahu Transitional Shelter provides housing and counseling services to families and individuals in need of becoming self-sufficient.

