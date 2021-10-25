Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds and more surf on the way

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down early Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Expect the light winds to stick around through the weekend, which will shift the cloud and shower coverage from the typical windward areas to leeward and interior locations through the afternoon hours.

Mostly dry conditions, however, should limit rainfall accumulations through most of the period.

A new medium-period north swell is arriving as this weekend’s north swell continues its decline. This swell should push surf heights back up to slightly over head high to double overhead, but not reach high surf advisory levels, along many north facing shores Monday and Tuesday.

East-facing shores with northern exposures will also be affected by this latest swell energy.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up by mid-week with the arrival of a late-season south to southwest swell.

