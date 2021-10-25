Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Enjoy those trade winds for now, but lighter winds moving in for Halloween weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a change in our wind speeds. Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down early Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Expect the light winds to stick around through the weekend, which will shift the cloud and shower coverage from the typical windward areas to leeward and interior locations through the afternoon hours.

Mostly dry conditions, however, should limit rainfall accumulations through most of the period.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A new medium-period north swell is arriving as this weekend’s north swell continues its decline. This swell should push surf heights back up to slightly over head high to double overhead, but not reach high surf advisory levels, along many north facing shores Monday and Tuesday.

East-facing shores with northern exposures will also be affected by this latest swell energy.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up by mid-week with the arrival of a late-season south to southwest swell.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trade winds are holding but slowing down
Hawaii News Now - WEATHER

Most Read

The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations
File Image / HPD cruiser
Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.
Honolulu Hale / File Image
Few state, city have been fired since vaccine policies went into effect
A BWS worker examines the sinkhole that opened up in Aiea Sunday.
Sinkhole forms in Aiea neighborhood; BWS responding to broken 12-inch main
Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli

Latest News

Trade winds are holding but slowing down
Hawaii News Now - WEATHER
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, October 25, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, October 25, 2021
Forecast: Lighter winds and more surf on the way
Forecast: Lighter winds and more surf on the way
Drier-than-normal conditions and lots of sunshine are in the forecast.
Light winds, dry conditions for the coming week