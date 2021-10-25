Drier than normal week ahead with lighter winds

Locally breezy trades and a few morning showers are in the forecast for Monday. After that, an upper trough developing north of the islands will weaken the surface ridge, resulting in lighter winds as soon as Tuesday. Winds will remain light through the rest of the week, with afternoon sea breezes and warm daytime temperatures. Rainfall will be sparse, with only light isolated showers at best.

The winds will keep a small craft advisory posted for coastal waters from leeward Oahu, through Maui County to Hawaii island. For surfers, a new north swell arrives Monday, but waves will peak a few feet shy of the 15-foot high surf advisory level. East shores could get some of this energy as well, but otherwise will remain small and choppy. South shores will trend up by midweek with a late season south-southwest swell expected.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.