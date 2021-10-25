Tributes
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations

The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers Saturday night. They found various violations.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DOCARE officers were out in force Saturday night ensuring divers and fishermen were following the rules.

As a result of this enforcement, a total of 12 men at two Oahu beaches were cited for various violations including possession of undersized fish, regulated and unregulated species, and no illuminated dive flags.

Officers first cited six men around 8:30 p.m. near the west end of Kahana Bay on the windward side. Six of them had undersized kala, and a one-pound octopus was returned to the water.

The men cited there now have court appearances scheduled for late December.

Following this, DOCARE spotted divers just off Wailupe Beach Park in east Oahu. When they came out of the water at Kahala Beach, they were greeted by the officers.

They also had undersized kala in their possession, and are set to appear in court in Early January.

To report suspected natural resource violations, call 643-DLNR, or report it via the DLNRTip app.

