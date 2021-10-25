Algae that ‘smothers’ coral spreads at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious algae that’s puzzled researchers is now spreading around the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, potentially putting coral ecosystems at risk.

Scientists refer to the nuisance alga as chondria tumulosa. It’s thick and can cover up native coral reefs.

The algae’s origin is unclear and just two months ago, researchers said it seemed mostly contained to Pearl and Hermes atolls.

However, the species has now been detected 100 miles away at Midway Atoll and as it spreads across the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, more questions remain.

“It smothered the coral and it effectively destroyed the reef, so it is something we’re very concerned about,” said Jared Underwood, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We’re still learning about it. We don’t know everything about how long it’s been there, how it grows, what might cause it to grow at a rapid rate and cover the reefs like it did at Pearl and Hermes.”

Underwood suspects the currents pushed it up to Midway. But because of the great distance from Hawaii, they are still trying to figure out what can be done about it.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are planning a return expedition for sometime next year.

