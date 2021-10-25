Tributes
10-digit dialing was set to start. But calls without ‘808′ area code are still going through

By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A change to phone calls in Hawaii was supposed to start on Sunday, but calls were still going through Monday morning without having to dial the “808″ area code.

Hawaii News Now was able to make multiple calls from different service providers and landlines that left out the area code.

Hawaii Telcom said that according to the FCC, the change did go into place and that Hawaii users should use the area code to ensure calls go through.

Eventually, service providers said they will be implementing mandatory 10-digit local calling.

This comes after the FCC announced it’s adopting 988 as the new three-digit nationwide number to get in touch with the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

But that number will be activated on July 16 of next year.

Hawaiian Telcom says the change will impact about 40 states that use 988 as a pre-fix for phone calls, with Hawaii being one of those states.

