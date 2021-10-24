Supply of at-home COVID test kits replenished for Oahu residents
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department, which has played a key roll in testing across Oahu, has received their latest supply of at-home COVID tests.
HFD will once again be distributing the free at-home kits at their various drive-thru testing sites starting Tuesday, Oct. 26.
You can pick one up at the following sites below:
Aloha Stadium: Oct. 26, 28 and 31. Hours on Tuesday & Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Kapolei Consolidated Theatres: Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ewa Mahiko District Park: Oct. 28. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waianae District Park: Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The kits are part of the Say Yes! To Covid Test program.
