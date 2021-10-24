Showers start the day, but drier conditions by afternoon

An area of clouds is bringing some showers to the islands, but the mostly stable conditions are keeping the precipitation confined to windward and mauka areas. Drier conditions are expected to develop by afternoon, with drier than normal weather expected for the rest of the week.

Trade winds will remain on the breezier side through Monday. After that, a mid-level disturbance is expected to develop to the north of the state, resulting in a slowdown of the trades. The winds could get light enough for afternoon sea breezes, especially for the western end of the state, but little rainfall is expected.

At the beach, north shore surf will remain elevated through the end of the month with overlapping swells. The largest of those swells is expected to peak a little below advisory levels at around 8 to 12 feet Monday and Tuesday. A late season south-southwest swell is expected around midweek, while rough and choppy surf will lower through the week as the trade winds diminish.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted through 6 p.m. Monday for Oahu leeward coastal waters, the Kaiwi Channel and the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

