Rainbow Wahine volleyball get back on track with four set win over CSU Northridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team got a much needed with Saturday night against CSU Northridge in four sets.

After getting swept by UC Santa Barbara on Friday, the Wahine would take down the Matadors 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 to get back in the win column.

Hawaii’s Martyna Leoniak had a breakout performance in the Matadome with 15 kills — both a game and career high.

Not only did the Wahine bring it back, but they finished with an ♠️#GoBows pic.twitter.com/V04nVW2Ctz — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) October 24, 2021

Hawaii remains tied at the top of the Big West with an overall record of 12-6 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

The ‘Bows return to Manoa for a pair of matches in front of spectators — their first game with a crowd since 2019.

