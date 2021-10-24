Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball get back on track with four set win over CSU Northridge

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team got a much needed with Saturday night against CSU Northridge in four sets.

After getting swept by UC Santa Barbara on Friday, the Wahine would take down the Matadors 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 to get back in the win column.

Hawaii’s Martyna Leoniak had a breakout performance in the Matadome with 15 kills — both a game and career high.

Hawaii remains tied at the top of the Big West with an overall record of 12-6 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

The ‘Bows return to Manoa for a pair of matches in front of spectators — their first game with a crowd since 2019.

