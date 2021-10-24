Tributes
Old, unused medicines collected in national drug take-back day

Old, unused prescriptions were dropped off Saturday in the national drug take-back day.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DEA and other law enforcement agencies held prescription drug take-back events across the state this weekend.

Collection points were open at various locations on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island. People were encouraged to bring in their expired or unused prescription medications to be properly disposed of.

It’s all part of an effort to stop the use of prescription drugs as illegal drugs and keep them out of the hands of children.

“With the rise in the opioid crisis, opioids are helping kill communities, and dropping off the drugs will help keep them out of the medicine cabinets where children or teens have access to them,” DEA Diversion Investigator Kyle Hoppel said.

Thousands of pounds on unused prescriptions have been taken back in the years since this program started in Hawaii.

If you couldn’t make it to a site on Saturday, there are still designated collections sites where pills can be dropped off. Click here to find a location near you.

Officials say one thing you should not do is flush old medicines down the toilet as they could pollute water sources.

