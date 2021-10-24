Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kokua Market kicks off 50th anniversary with 2-week celebration of special events

Kokua Market on South King Street in Moiliili has been operating since 1971.
Kokua Market on South King Street in Moiliili has been operating since 1971.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s oldest natural foods cooperative is celebrating its 50th anniversary — and to mark the occasion, the store is launching two weeks of festivities.

Kokua Market on South King Street in Moiliili has been operating since 1971, providing locally-grown, organic and healthy foods to the community for years.

The grocery store is hosting a number of weekend activities that include discounts, contests, specials guests and themed events from Saturday to Nov. 7.

For the first weekend, the store kicked off festivities with “Sustainable Saturday,” which featured plant sales, fresh seafood, gluten free treats from Puuwai Aloha Bakery and tutorials on how to use vermicast.

On Oct. 30, the store will be celebrating Halloween with a costume contest at noon, and on Nov. 6 the market will provide a special fundraiser dinner by Makana Provisions.

Various musical artists, including Dallan Santos and John Kema, will also be at the events.

The events on Saturdays will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile on Sundays, Kokua’s deli will feature pop-up Korean guest chef Helen Jung.

The market is open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
In April, 47 recruits started at the Honolulu Police Academy. After 28 weeks, only 18 remained...
Alarming drop in HPD recruits who made it to graduation triggers concern among leaders
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

Tickets were broken down into five brackets, 330 for those in the football program, 60 for the...
After nearly 2 years, UH football finally welcomes back home crowd
Officials said the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition back on...
89-year-old bicyclist succumbs to injuries following crash on South King Street
The final step on the Koko Crater Trail was installed on Saturday.
After years of repairs, crews install final step on popular east Oahu trail
HFD responded to a two-alarm fire at a residential duplex at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
2-alarm residential duplex fire spreads to nearby homes on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam