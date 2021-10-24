Kokua Market kicks off 50th anniversary with 2-week celebration of special events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s oldest natural foods cooperative is celebrating its 50th anniversary — and to mark the occasion, the store is launching two weeks of festivities.

Kokua Market on South King Street in Moiliili has been operating since 1971, providing locally-grown, organic and healthy foods to the community for years.

The grocery store is hosting a number of weekend activities that include discounts, contests, specials guests and themed events from Saturday to Nov. 7.

For the first weekend, the store kicked off festivities with “Sustainable Saturday,” which featured plant sales, fresh seafood, gluten free treats from Puuwai Aloha Bakery and tutorials on how to use vermicast.

On Oct. 30, the store will be celebrating Halloween with a costume contest at noon, and on Nov. 6 the market will provide a special fundraiser dinner by Makana Provisions.

Various musical artists, including Dallan Santos and John Kema, will also be at the events.

The events on Saturdays will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile on Sundays, Kokua’s deli will feature pop-up Korean guest chef Helen Jung.

The market is open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.