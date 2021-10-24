Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
Officials said the company’s permit had expired, and the owner admitted his company’s guilt.
Kailua kayak company slapped with $25K fine for operating without permit
In April, 47 recruits started at the Honolulu Police Academy. After 28 weeks, only 18 remained...
Alarming drop in HPD recruits who made it to graduation triggers concern among leaders
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
Old, unused prescriptions were dropped off Saturday in the national drug take-back day.
Old, unused medicines collected in national drug take-back day
COVID-19 lab testing
163 new COVID cases reported statewide; 3 more deaths
File Image / HPD cruiser
Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.