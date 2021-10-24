Hawaii football downs New Mexico State, 48-34 on Colt Brennan Tribute Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second time this season, 48-34 on Saturday night.

In the rematch with the Aggies it was a nail bitter till the very end, with the game tied late into the third, but Hawaii would break away to give the 1,000 fans in attendance a win — their first home crowd since 2019.

The ‘Bows move to 4-4 on the season, adding to an already special night that saw the program officially retire the late great Colt Brennan’s number 15 jersey — only the second retired number in team history.

The late great Colt Brennan’s #15 was retired during @HawaiiFootball’s game against New Mexico State with the Brennan Ohana in attendance.



No other ‘Bow will wear #15 #Retire15 #AlohaColt #GoBows #HNN @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/TKO5cLHgoZ — Kyle Chinen (@KyleChinen) October 24, 2021

Back on the field, freshman quarterback Brayden Schager would once again be the starter under center for the home team, finishing the game completing 25 of his 29 passes for 219 yards.

Despite not throwing for any touchdowns, the UH run game was on full display tonight, Dedrick Parson would have a big night on the ground, rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the UH defense would also contribute two scores of their own thanks to a 79-yard interception for a touchdown by Khoury Bethley and another pick six courtesy of Darius Muasau.

Up next, Hawaii heads to the Beehive state to take on Utah State next weekend — kick off set for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. HST on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.