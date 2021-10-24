Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii football downs New Mexico State, 48-34 on Colt Brennan Tribute Night

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second time this season, 48-34 on Saturday night.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team downed New Mexico State for the second time this season, 48-34 on Saturday night.

In the rematch with the Aggies it was a nail bitter till the very end, with the game tied late into the third, but Hawaii would break away to give the 1,000 fans in attendance a win — their first home crowd since 2019.

The ‘Bows move to 4-4 on the season, adding to an already special night that saw the program officially retire the late great Colt Brennan’s number 15 jersey — only the second retired number in team history.

Back on the field, freshman quarterback Brayden Schager would once again be the starter under center for the home team, finishing the game completing 25 of his 29 passes for 219 yards.

Despite not throwing for any touchdowns, the UH run game was on full display tonight, Dedrick Parson would have a big night on the ground, rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the UH defense would also contribute two scores of their own thanks to a 79-yard interception for a touchdown by Khoury Bethley and another pick six courtesy of Darius Muasau.

Up next, Hawaii heads to the Beehive state to take on Utah State next weekend — kick off set for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. HST on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha Armitage
Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
City and County crews cleared out the belongings of a man who has occupied an area near Waimalu...
Man occupying empty Waimalu property arrested as crews work to remove eyesore
In April, 47 recruits started at the Honolulu Police Academy. After 28 weeks, only 18 remained...
Alarming drop in HPD recruits who made it to graduation triggers concern among leaders
COVID-19 lab testing
168 new COVID cases reported statewide; 2 more deaths

Latest News

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team got a much needed with Saturday night against CSU Northridge...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball get back on track with four set win over CSU Northridge
Fans and the players' families say they are so thankful and excited to finally be allowed in...
After nearly 2 years, UH football finally welcomes back home crowd
Tickets were broken down into five brackets, 330 for those in the football program, 60 for the...
After nearly 2 years, UH football finally welcomes back home crowd
The Friday Night Lights were finally shining on Oahu’s public high school football fans.
Fans cheer their return to Oahu public high school football games