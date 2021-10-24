Forecast: Biggest swell of the season plus trade winds are picking up

(HawaiiNewsNow) - Today the winds start to transition from light and variable to typical trade wind weather but a ramp up on the wind front will arrive later this week. We go from easterly light winds in the midday to light trade winds this late afternoon/early evening. Low clouds and trade showers will favor windward and mauka areas from late tonight through the end of the week. Locally breezy trade winds are expected from Thursday into the weekend.

Let’s talk surf! High Surf Warning is in effect for the North and West shores of Ni’ihau, Kauai, Moloka’i and the north shore of Maui. We are in the middle of a LARGE, long period north-northwest swell which is bringing dangerous life-threatening conditions to affected beaches and shorelines thru Wednesday morning with a High Surf Warning taking over the rest of Wednesday. The rest of the week will see a series of swells that will bring additional moderate wave action thru the later part of next week.

Sea breezes will bring an increase in afternoon clouds and a few showers over inland and sheltered areas this afternoon. Moderate to locally breezy trades will then bring a typical trade wind pattern for the remainder of the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.