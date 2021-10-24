Tributes
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2″ at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said. A 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.

Kerville is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the two children who were killed.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event as an “action packed, family-friendly day” in which fans could watch the “fastest drag cars compete for over $8000 in total prizes.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

