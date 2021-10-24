Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in back along S. King St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday morning with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower back, according to EMS.

He was listed in serious condition following the shooting that happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 1350 S. King Street.

Honolulu police opened a second-degree attempted murder case. The suspect may also face an assault charge.

So far, no arrests have been made. Any witnesses to the shooting should contact Honolulu police.

Additional details were limited. This story may be updated.

