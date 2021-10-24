Tributes
After nearly 2 years, UH football finally welcomes back home crowd

Tickets were broken down into five brackets, 330 for those in the football program, 60 for the visiting team, 100 for UH students, 200 for corporate partners and 310 for season ticket holders.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbows Warriors will no longer have to hear an artificial crowd cheering at Saturday’s game as fans and the players’ families are allowed in the newly renovated T.C. Ching Field.

Spectators are so thankful and excited to finally be back after being blocked out of the University of Hawaii’s home stands for nearly two years due to COVID restrictions.

They say they’re ready to make the stands rumble.

“What is it 1,000 people?” asked UH season ticket holder, Ben Ayson. “We’re going to make it sound like 3,000 people.”

“Absolutely, we’re going to be loud,” said UH Football Parent, Beth Adams. “We’re going to be loud as we can.”

Beth and Kevin Adams have gone to every away game this season. And now they can finally see their son, Nate play on UH’s home turf.

The couple flew in from Dallas for the game.

“It’s a start, and I’m very thankful for that, but I think we could do more,” said Kevin Adams. “I think we can prove that there can be more without a spread, so it’s a great thing. We’re excited.”

Players are allowed two tickets each — 1000 total spectators are allowed at Saturday’s game against New Mexico State.

Tickets were broken down into five brackets:

  • 330 for those in the football program
  • 60 for the visiting team
  • 100 for UH students
  • 200 for corporate partners
  • 310 for season ticket holders

UH has 16,000 season ticket holders, and long-time UH fan, Ben Ayson is one of them.

“I mean I’m nowhere near the tier where I would qualify to even attend this game,” said Ayson.

But thanks to a corporate partner who sold his tickets, Ayson can gear up and join the other fans.

“But, just out of the kindness of his heart he wanted some real fans in the seats and that’s what he’s going to get this afternoon,” said Ayson. “And we hope we can make him proud, hope we can make the team proud and set that tone.”

Supporters are hoping more people will be allowed at UH’s last two home games.

“We hope that they can see we can do this, we can behave,” said Beth. “It will be good and not spread and do it safely and then increase a little more.”

UH officials hope Saturday’s crowd is just the start and that more fans will be welcome in future games.

However, the university said that capacity decisions will be made with government officials based on the current state of pandemic restrictions.

