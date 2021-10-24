163 new COVID cases reported statewide; 3 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,351.

The state also confirmed three more coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 888.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,686 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

93 were on Oahu

40 on Hawaii Island

12 on Kauai

8 on Maui

1 on Lanai

Ten cases from out of state were also reported.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 79.2% has received at least one dose.

